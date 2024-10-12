South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
South Bow Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:SOBO opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.
