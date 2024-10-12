Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.19.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

See Also

