Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,490 shares changing hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

