SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Insider Spar Business Services Inc Sells 9,442 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $22,944.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,035,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,357.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SGRP stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

