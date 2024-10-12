SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 332,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 294,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RWO stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

