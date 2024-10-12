SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s 4th Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

