SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 168,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 75,374 shares.The stock last traded at $157.00 and had previously closed at $158.73.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,233,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.