StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $110.37 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,555.82 or 0.04048820 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $110.37 million and $540,110.40 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,182 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,182.17676495. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,525.99317804 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $531,229.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

