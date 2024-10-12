Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 161,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.74 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

