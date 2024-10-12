Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$92.66 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$66.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.80.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

