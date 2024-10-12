STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,006,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $28,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

