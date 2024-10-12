Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 12th (BLMN, BXC, CAPL, DIN, EPAM, ESEA, FIX, FWONK, GFF, LTRX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, October 12th:
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
