Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 12th (BLMN, BXC, CAPL, DIN, EPAM, ESEA, FIX, FWONK, GFF, LTRX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, October 12th:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

