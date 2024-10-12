StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Forward Industries has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.29.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

