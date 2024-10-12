StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

GORO stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

