StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIQT
LiqTech International Stock Up 7.2 %
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.