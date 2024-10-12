StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

LiqTech International Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

