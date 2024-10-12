StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on M. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

