StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
NAII stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.37.
About Natural Alternatives International
