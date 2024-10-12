StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,835 shares of company stock worth $91,325. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.