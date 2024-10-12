StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 9.2 %
NYSE XIN opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
