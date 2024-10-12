StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

