StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

