StockNews.com Upgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

