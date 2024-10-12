StockNews.com Upgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to Strong-Buy

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $286.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

