StockNews.com Upgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 162,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sony Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

