Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €43.20 ($47.47) and last traded at €42.65 ($46.87). 4,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.30 ($46.48).

Stratec Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.25 and a 200 day moving average of €42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

