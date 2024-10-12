Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and traded as high as $158.88. Straumann shares last traded at $146.49, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Straumann Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.