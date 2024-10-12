Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Subaru Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,325. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

