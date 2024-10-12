SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.90. 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

