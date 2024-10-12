Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Shares of SUI opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.