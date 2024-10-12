Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.84. 38,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 15,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 149.92% and a net margin of 23.17%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

