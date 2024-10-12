Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOVA opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,783,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after buying an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after buying an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 591,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.