Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 1,073,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,088,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $104,821.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 838,838 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.