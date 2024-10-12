Sweat Economy One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.04 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and $2.04 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00253662 BTC.
About Sweat Economy
Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,382,445,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,349,705,501 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.
Sweat Economy Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.
