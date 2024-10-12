Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swisscom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

