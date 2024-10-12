Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Symbotic has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

