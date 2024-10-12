Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCRL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,918. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

