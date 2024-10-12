Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

