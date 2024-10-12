T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

