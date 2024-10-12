Taiko (TAIKO) Price Reaches $1.54

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $116.75 million and approximately $53.11 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00253981 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.52079036 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $44,265,871.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

