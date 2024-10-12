Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. 12,163,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,339,649. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $989.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

