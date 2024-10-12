Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.47 and last traded at $185.80. Approximately 2,093,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,333,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $988.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

