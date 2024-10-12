Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.70. 1,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Talis Biomedical Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.57.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.86) EPS for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5,784.73% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
