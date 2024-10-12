Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 162,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,597,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

