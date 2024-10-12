Targa Resources Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Targa Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $165.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $166.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

