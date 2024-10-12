Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

