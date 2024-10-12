Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WALD

Waldencast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.