Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.57.

TER opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

