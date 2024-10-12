TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.88 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $125.41 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,525,126 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,225,198 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

