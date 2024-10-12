Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

