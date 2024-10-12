Tezos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.44 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $699.25 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,808,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,281,864 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

